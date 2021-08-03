HollyFrontier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $168.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period.

HollyFrontier shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.