CVR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Monday reported a loss of $6 million in its second quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

CVR shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.53, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.