Business

Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $437.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

Mosaic shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.92, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

SBA Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 7:26 PM

Business

NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 7:26 PM

Business

Viper Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 7:26 PM

Business

Legget & Platt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 7:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service