Business

Sanmina: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $117.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

Sanmina expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion.

Sanmina shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.07, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service