Sanmina: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $117.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

Sanmina expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion.

Sanmina shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.07, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.