Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 21.75 cents at $7.23 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.25 cents at $5.4950 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 8 cents at $4.4275 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 2.25 cents at $14.08 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.2232 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .93 cent at $1.59 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was gained 1.15 cents at $1.0717 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Huge blaze engulfs railroad tie recycling plant in Alabama

August 02, 2021 8:10 AM

Business

EU investigates Facebook’s proposed purchase of Kustomer

August 02, 2021 7:58 AM

Business

Meetings planned in effort to end nurses’ strike

August 02, 2021 7:54 AM

Business

FRP Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 7:37 AM

Business

Alabama State, Drake State receive NASA minority grants

August 02, 2021 7:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service