Business

2 dead after in plane crash near Southern California airport

The Associated Press

BANNING, Calif.

A small plane crashed and burned Friday near a Southern California airport, killing both people aboard, authorities said.

The plane went down at around 9:30 a.m. in a vacant lot northwest of Banning Municipal Airport, east of Los Angeles.

Fire officials said the crash sparked a small blaze that was quickly doused.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash or whether the plane was heading from or to the airport.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

EXPLAINER: Washington tenants get modified eviction reprieve

July 31, 2021 1:42 PM

Business

First Keystone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2021 1:42 PM

Celebrities

Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

July 31, 2021 1:42 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service