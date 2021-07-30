Business

LyondellBasell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $6.13.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.67 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $11.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.32 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service