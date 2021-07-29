Business

First Mid-Illinois: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MATTOON, Ill.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

First Mid-Illinois shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
