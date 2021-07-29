Business

Saia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $62.5 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $571.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $549.4 million.

Saia shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 63% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
