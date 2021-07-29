Business

ICE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.16 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.71 billion, also matching Street forecasts.

ICE shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.

