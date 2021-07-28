Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $10.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $278.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 20 cents.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $265 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Extreme Networks shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.