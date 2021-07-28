Bunge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $353 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $15.39 billion in the period.

Bunge expects full-year earnings to be $8.50 per share.

Bunge shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 67% in the last 12 months.