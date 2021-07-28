First Busey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.8 million.

The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $104.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.8 million.

First Busey shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.99, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.