Westwood Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $970,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

Westwood Holdings shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.14, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.