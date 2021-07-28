JBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $475.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.7 million.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share.

JBT shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $134.80, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.