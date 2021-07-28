Paccar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

BELLEVUE, Wash.

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $492.9 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $5.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.39 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.44 billion.

Paccar shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has risen slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

