Turning Point Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $15.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Turning Point Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $109 million to $114 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $447 million to $462 million.

Turning Point Brands shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.