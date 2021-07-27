PulteGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $503.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.72 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

PulteGroup shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

