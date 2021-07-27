Business

UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $23.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.09 billion.

UPS shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has climbed 77% in the last 12 months.

