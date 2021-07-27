Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Pasadena, California, said it had funds from operations of $282.3 million, or $1.93 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $380.6 million, or $2.61 per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $509.6 million in the period.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.71 to $7.79 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $196.18, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.