How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street notched more record highs on Friday, ending the week on a strong note after opening it with a stumble. The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain following a sell-off Monday brought on by a flare-up in worries about an upturn in coronavirus infections, particularly those of the more contagious delta variant. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic life.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.31 points, or 1%, to 4,411.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.20 points, or 0.7%, to 35,061.55.

The Nasdaq rose 152.39 points, or 1%, to 14,836.99.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.17 points, or 0.5%, to 2,209.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 84.63 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 373.70 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 409.75 points, or 2.8%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Russell 2000 is up 46.41 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 655.72 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 4,455.07 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,948.71 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.79 points, or 11.9%.