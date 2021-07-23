Roper Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $286.3 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $3.84. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.79.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15 to $15.20 per share.

Roper Technologies shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.