D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $7.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $27.6 billion to $28.1 billion.

D.R. Horton shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has increased 46% in the last 12 months.