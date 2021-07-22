Cadence Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $101.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178 million.

Cadence Bancorp shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.