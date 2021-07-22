SEI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $133.8 million.

The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $475.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.1 million.

SEI shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.79, an increase of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.