Business

SEI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

OAKS, Pa.

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $133.8 million.

The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $475.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.1 million.

SEI shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.79, an increase of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Toyota produces 10 million Camrys at Kentucky plant

July 22, 2021 1:57 AM

Business

Wednesday Sports in Brief

July 22, 2021 1:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service