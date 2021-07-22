Business

Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MCKINNEY, Texas

Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $199.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.26 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.34 to $7.54 per share.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Globe Life shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.85, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Charleston’s clay-court women’s event gets new sponsor

July 22, 2021 5:04 AM

Business

Crown Castle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 22, 2021 5:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service