Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $199.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.26 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.34 to $7.54 per share.

Globe Life shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.85, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.