Triumph Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.7 million.

Triumph Bancorp shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

