Crown Castle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $741 million, or $1.71 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.66 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $334 million, or 77 cents per share.

The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.78 to $6.89 per share.

The company's shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $201.10, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.