Preferred Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.5 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.44 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.8 million.

Preferred Bank shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $58.63, a rise of 47% in the last 12 months.

