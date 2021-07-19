PPG Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $431 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.42 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.60 per share.

PPG Industries shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $165.75, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.