Prologis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Francisco, said it had funds from operations of $775.4 million, or $1.01 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 99 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $598.6 million, or 81 cents per share.

The industrial real estate developer posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.01 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.04 to $4.08 per share.

The company's shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.