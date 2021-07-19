Business

AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $384.8 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.94 billion.

AutoNation shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
