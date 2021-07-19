Business

Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $4.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $349.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.35 billion.

Cal-Maine shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
