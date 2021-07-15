Crews searching for missing diver near Louisville plant

Emergency crews are searching for a missing diver in the Ohio River who was working near a Louisville power plant.

The diver was working at the LG&E Mill Creek Station in southwestern Louisville.

Officials said they were called around 1 p.m. Thursday after a diver working at the plant was involved in an accident, according to media reports.

The diver was working for a contract company, LG&E said. According to the company, the diver was inspecting one of the intakes and screens when he lost contact with a worker on the shore.