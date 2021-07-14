Business

Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.22 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue of $22.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.47 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.77 billion.

Bank of America shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.

