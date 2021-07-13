Business

First Republic Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

First Republic Bank (FRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $373.1 million.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of $1.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The San Francisco bank posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.23 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

First Republic Bank shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 87% in the last 12 months.

