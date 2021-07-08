Kentucky begins unveiling cleaner emission city buses

Kentucky has some new cleaner emission buses on the street for Louisville's city bus service.

The Transit Authority of River City has already unveiled 15 of the new buses.

State leaders last fall announced $8.5 million to replace about 170 buses, including at least 45 in Louisville. The funding focused on buying cleaner emission buses to help meet federal air quality standards.

The money is part of a $20.3 million award to the state under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.

Louisville's first 15 cleaner emission buses were unveiled last week.