Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $85.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $899.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.2 million.

Acuity Brands shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.

