Walgreens: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DEERFIELD, Ill.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $34.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.71 billion.

Walgreens shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

