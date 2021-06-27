Mississippi city collects more than $1M in sales tax revenue

The City of Oxford has received more evidence that its economic outlook is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

April’s sales tax collection numbers reported by Mississippi’s Department of Revenue and the city saw a new record set with $1,089,614. The city’s stadium tax for food and beverage and the tourism tax for hotels and motels also increased, The Oxford Eagle reported.

The numbers are reported on a two-month delay.

The sales tax was 3% higher than March’s revenue and 79% higher than April 2020, which was the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic when most businesses were closed or had operations greatly scaled down due to health restrictions.

“I think it’s important to compare these numbers to the numbers from 2019, which was a much more normal year, and I’m proud to say all three taxes are up from that same month in 2019,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “So, Oxford’s open for business and I’m so happy and I’m thrilled for our businesses. Everything’s getting back on track.”

In April 2019, Oxford collected $856,149 in sales tax, which was $233,465 less than what Oxford collected this year.

The food and beverage tax collected $387,876 in April was a 2% increase from March and 79% compared to April 2020. The tourism tax collected was $48,215 in April, up 34% from March and 347% from April 2020.