Kentucky awarded more than $763m in childcare relief funds

Kentucky has been awarded more than $763 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide relief for the state's child care providers, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Of that amount, more than $470 million will go towards child care providers throughout the state, Beshear announced Thursday.

Providers will be contacted by the state's Division of Child Care with details on how to apply for funding.

They will need to respond with a contract within a week prior to the deadline. Families also are encouraged to apply for assistance through the Child Care Assistance Program.