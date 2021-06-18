Business

Mississippi collects $129M from lottery since July

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi has collected more than $129 million from the state lottery during the first 11 months of the budget year.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said in a news release Thursday that the state collected nearly $14.2 million from the games in May.

State law says that the first $80 million collected from the lottery each year goes to roads and bridges. After that, the money goes to education.

Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create a lottery, and the first tickets were sold in November 2019.

The lottery is one of many sources of money for state government. The current state budget is more than $6 billion.

  Comments  
