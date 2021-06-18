Power Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 56 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $4.50.