Business

MannKind: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.44. A year ago, they were trading at $1.86.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Energous: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

Salarius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service