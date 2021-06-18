Business

GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

GoHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GoHealth shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Energous: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

MannKind: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

Salarius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service