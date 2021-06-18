GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

GoHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GoHealth shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year.