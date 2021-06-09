Restoration Hardware: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Business

CORTE MADERA, Calif.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $130.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $4.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.20 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $860.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $756.3 million.

Restoration Hardware shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $611.33, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

