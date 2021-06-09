Business

Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $812 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $903 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

Brown-Forman shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Lane closures on Ohio River bridge extended for repairs

June 09, 2021 5:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service