Coupa Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) on Monday reported a loss of $100.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Coupa Software expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $163 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Coupa Software expects full-year results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $681 million to $684 million.

Coupa Software shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $236.41, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.