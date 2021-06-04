Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $3.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.44 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.61 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $6.75 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.59 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $464.80, a climb of 50% in the last 12 months.