SecureWorks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $139.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, SecureWorks said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $136 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $540 million to $550 million.

SecureWorks shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.